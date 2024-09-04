The organization building a pan-African photography community and smashing Western bias

Encouraging and empowering African photographers to tell their stories through their cameras, RareMagic Academy started as a small initiative and has now grown into one of Africa’s leading photography institutions.

The photography training academy works across Africa and is at the forefront of supporting African photographers to utilize the medium to reshape how the continent is viewed globally, with a community of over 15,000 members.

In a rapidly evolving digital age, where sometimes more information means more mis- and disinformation, photography has become an integral tool for preserving culture, documenting progress and highlighting issues, as well as storytelling.

With 54 countries, land mass spanning 30 million km2, and a population of more than 1.3 billion covering more than 6% of the Earth’s surface, Africa continues to be one of the most misunderstood places on the planet.

Archival photographs of Africa are almost entirely framed by colonialism, while – in my experience – simply glancing at the majority of modern reporting on African countries, the focus is almost always from a negative Western perspective, with a colonial bias thrown in for good measure.

Only launched in March 2023, the RareMagic Academy has worked with African photographers across the continent in countries including Ghana, Kenya, DR Congo, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and many more.

Its founder, Nigerian photographer Oluseyi Adegeye said at a conference in Lagos in October last year, that "The only limitation that you can have as a creative is the limitation you put on yourself."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ep1. Introductory episode - YouTube Watch On

The initiative focuses on real hands-on training and physical photography classes, covering everything from foundational skills to advanced courses and personal and business development.

They currently have 'The Ultimate Facebook Course for Photographers' available to pre-order for $15 (£12), and 'Magic Contract Templates for Photographers' for $19 (£15), as well as others.

It has also launched the MagicMind podcast with engaging conversations with industry experts, and a community WhatsApp group to connect members.

The narrative around Africa, its people, culture, and politics needs to be reframed, by its own people.

Aïda Muluneh, an Ethiopian born artist, documentary photographer and founder of Desta for Africa (DFA) – a creative consultancy that curates exhibitions and pursues cultural projects with both local and international institutions has said in the past:

"Photography continues to play a key role in how we are seen, not just as Africans, but as black people from every corner of the world. Stereotypes and prejudice are incited by images, and if it’s used, yet again, to undermine those of us who are truly doing the difficult work, then we need to have some uncomfortable conversations."

Thinking of getting in to photography? Why not take a look at our guide to the best cameras for beginners. We've also got a guide to the best professional cameras, and the best cameras for portraits.