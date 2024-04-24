The OLED Wacom Movink is the thinnest and lightest Wacom pen display ever

Wacom has introduced the Wacom Movink, positioning it as the first OLED pen display tailored for creative professionals, digital artists, and design students. The Wacom Movink introduces a new Wacom Pro Pen 3 experience with a 13.3-inch full HD OLED display, and becomes the slimest and lightest pen display in Wacom's lineup.

Weighing just 420g and measuring 4mm at its thinnest point, and with a 13.3" OLED display made in collaboration with Samsung, it is the slimmest and lightest of all Wacom's pen displays, measuring 66% thinner and 55% lighter than Wacom One 13 touch. Designed for creatives seeking a portable solution, the Wacom Movink should be easy to slip into a bag for on the move, with Corning Gorilla glass to minimize scratches. The Movink is also compatible with optional accessories like the Wacom Foldable Stand for a quick setup when transitioning between various locations such as studios, meetings, education, and home setups.

The display has a Full HD resolution and 10-bit color, and Wacom promises exceptional color accuracy and deep blacks. For color-critical work, the display can show 100% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB coverage, with a Delta E difference of 2 or less, and has also been validated by Pantone and Pantone SkinTone.

(Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom claims the Movink offers the fastest response time of any Wacom pen display, along with increased pen detection height and no visible parallax, thanks to its OLED display. Paired with the dedicated Wacom Pro Pen 3, users can expect impressive pen sensitivity and tilt detection for a wide range of drawing techniques. The new pen features a slim pen tip and narrow carbon shaft nib, and comes with three replacement nibs included.

The device also supports Wacom's Dual Pen Technology, offering compatibility with various digital pens, including older Wacom pens as well as third-party options such as Staedtler, Lamy, Dr. Grip, and more. The Movink also features advanced touch technology and customizable touch keys for setting up workflows to suit your needs.

(Image credit: Wacom)

It is also compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android. As long as your device supports 15W power delivery, all you need to connect the Wacom Movink is a single USB-C cable, eliminating the need for any additional adapters or connections.

The Wacom Movink will cost $749.95 / £729.99 / AU$1,299 and is available now from Wacom's store and other select retailers soon.

Find out more about pen tablets with our guide to the best drawing tablets and the best Wacom tablets.