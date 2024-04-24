The OLED Wacom Movink is the thinnest and lightest Wacom pen display ever

By Gareth Bevan
published

The Wacom Moveink brings the benefits of OLED technology in an its thinnest and lightest pen display ever

Wacom has introduced the Wacom Movink, positioning it as the first OLED pen display tailored for creative professionals, digital artists, and design students. The Wacom Movink introduces a new Wacom Pro Pen 3 experience with a 13.3-inch full HD OLED display, and becomes the slimest and lightest pen display in Wacom's lineup.

Weighing just 420g and measuring 4mm at its thinnest point, and with a 13.3" OLED display made in collaboration with Samsung, it is the slimmest and lightest of all Wacom's pen displays, measuring 66% thinner and 55% lighter than Wacom One 13 touch. Designed for creatives seeking a portable solution, the Wacom Movink should be easy to slip into a bag for on the move, with Corning Gorilla glass to minimize scratches. The Movink is also compatible with optional accessories like the Wacom Foldable Stand for a quick setup when transitioning between various locations such as studios, meetings, education, and home setups.

