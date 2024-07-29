The official Olympics selfie camera is not a camera but a Samsung Flip phone!

Have you been wondering what type of camera is being used for selfies by all the athletes at the Olympic medal ceremonies? It's the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6!

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 kicked off with the opening ceremony last Friday bringing together the world's top athletes to compete for Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals.

For the eagle-eyed amongst you, you may have spotted athletes taking a celebratory selfie after receiving medals during the official medal ceremony. The camera used was not one I recognized and seemed to be an unusual square shape, after delving a little deeper I found out it was not one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but a Samsung camera phone.

