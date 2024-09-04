The Nikon effect: Red reduces the Komodo 6K cinema camera by up to 30%

If you're a keen filmmaker I'm sure you have been looking at the best cinema cameras on the market, deciding what might be your next purchase, or what are the best Netflix-approved cameras you could shoot your next documentary on.

Well, maybe Nikon can help you out as its new subsidiary, Red Digital Cinema, has just dropped the price on all Red Komodo 6K setups available through B&H or Adorama – meaning you can save up to a MASSIVE $3,000.

While these prices might be out of reach for those just starting out in filmmaking, these new prices do offer great value for money within the cinematography space, and certainly now level the playing field with other manufacturers (such as Blackmagic, for instance).

As Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, it's my job to highlight the best deals across the internet, and below I have done just that with these latest price cuts of the Red Komodo:

Red Komodo 6K (Canon RF)|was $5,995|$4,995

SAVE $1,000 at B&H. If you have all the gear already and just looking to upgrade your main camera then this is the best deal out there

Red Komodo-X 6K starter pack|was $11,995|now $8,995

SAVE $3,000 at Adorama If you are just getting started this 'pack' is designed to give you the basics to get started with two batteries, a charger, a side handle, and 1TB CFexpress and dock – note this doesn't come with an external monitor

Red Komodo-X 6K production pack + 7" screen|was $14,995|now $11,995

SAVE $3,000 at B&H. If you're looking to go "all-in" on Red then this is the pick for you with 7-inch touch screen, handle, 1TB CFexpress card, and card reader – all you need is a lens, and you're good to record!

While Red Digital Cinema cameras are not the cheapest in the market, thanks to this price cut they have now become more 'affordable' and in line with our cinema cameras on the market such as the new Blackmagic Pyxis 6K.

As a Red user I might be slightly biased, but at these prices the Red Komodo or Red Komodo-X both other extremely good value for money, and – of course – will come with the world-renowned R3D RAW codec that is simply a breeze to colorgrade, making your visual look and feel exactly how you want them.