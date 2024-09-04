The Nikon effect: Red reduces the Komodo 6K cinema camera by up to 30%

If you're a keen filmmaker I'm sure you have been looking at the best cinema cameras on the market, deciding what might be your next purchase, or what are the best Netflix-approved cameras you could shoot your next documentary on.
Well, maybe Nikon can help you out as its new subsidiary, Red Digital Cinema, has just dropped the price on all Red Komodo 6K setups available through B&H or Adorama – meaning you can save up to a MASSIVE $3,000.
Red Komodo 6K (Canon RF)|was $5,995|$4,995
SAVE $1,000 at B&H. If you have all the gear already and just looking to upgrade your main camera then this is the best deal out there
Red Komodo-X 6K starter pack|was $11,995|now $8,995
SAVE $3,000 at Adorama If you are just getting started this 'pack' is designed to give you the basics to get started with two batteries, a charger, a side handle, and 1TB CFexpress and dock – note this doesn't come with an external monitor
Red Komodo-X 6K production pack + 7" screen|was $14,995|now $11,995
SAVE $3,000 at B&H. If you're looking to go "all-in" on Red then this is the pick for you with 7-inch touch screen, handle, 1TB CFexpress card, and card reader – all you need is a lens, and you're good to record!