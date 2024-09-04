The Nikon effect: Red reduces the Komodo 6K cinema camera by up to 30%

Red Komodo and Komodo-X receive up to a $3,000 price cut in the latest sale

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a keen filmmaker I'm sure you have been looking at the best cinema cameras on the market, deciding what might be your next purchase, or what are the best Netflix-approved cameras you could shoot your next documentary on.

Well, maybe Nikon can help you out as its new subsidiary, Red Digital Cinema, has just dropped the price on all Red Komodo 6K setups available through B&H or Adorama – meaning you can save up to a MASSIVE $3,000.

Red Komodo 6K (Canon RF)|was $5,995|$4,995
SAVE $1,000 at B&H. If you have all the gear already and just looking to upgrade your main camera then this is the best deal out there

View Deal
Red Komodo-X 6K starter pack|was $11,995|now $8,995
SAVE $3,000 at Adorama If you are just getting started this 'pack' is designed to give you the basics to get started with two batteries, a charger, a side handle, and 1TB CFexpress and dock – note this doesn't come with an external monitor

View Deal
Red Komodo-X 6K production pack + 7" screen|was $14,995|now $11,995
SAVE $3,000 at B&H. If you're looking to go "all-in" on Red then this is the pick for you with 7-inch touch screen, handle, 1TB CFexpress card, and card reader – all you need is a lens, and you're good to record!

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

