The incredible winners of the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 are announced!

Mom, I’ll follow you still by Jesse Navarre Vos, from the series I’ll Come Following You

London-based photographer Steph Wilson has been awarded first place in the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 with her incredible portrait titled Sonam.

The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in photography, a launching pad for the careers of many renowned photographers of today. This year saw 4,847 submissions entered by 1,713 photographers from 50 countries, and these entries have been narrowed down to just 4 winners, each now on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London, England.

Sonam by Steph Wilson from the series Ideal Mother (Image credit: Steph Wilson)

Wilson's winning image challenges conventional notions of motherhood as part of her ongoing series, Ideal Mother. As a photographer working between London and Paris, she predominately works in fashion and editorial photography. However, her ongoing project focuses on the more personal theme of documenting 'unconventional examples of motherhood'.

The portrait captures an eponymous sitter, Sonam, staring directly at the camera, unclothed with legs sprawled holding a young baby on their shoulder. A wig maker by occupation, Sonam adorns a false mustache as a statement to her career, but also her more masculine features she was encouraged to embrace by friends and family.

The grand prize sees Wilson bag £15,000 (approximately $19,000 / AU$29,000) for her winning image, which will be featured in the upcoming exhibition at the renowned National Portrait Gallery.

"This is a portrait of balance, of blending, and of broadening conversations on pregnancy and parenthood, and a visual of individuality and authenticity," says the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize.

"The judges felt this portrait was instantly eye-catching and challenges audience assumptions made on an initial reading of the portrait. The relationship between Sonam and her baby, and details revealing elements of her personality, are just some of the many layers of understanding in this image."

Pintupi-Luritja Lutheran Pastor Simon Dixon, Ikuntji/Haast Bluff, Arrernte Country, Northern Territory by Adam Ferguson from the series Big Sky (Image credit: Adam Ferguson)

Second place was awarded to Australian photographer Adam Ferguson. Ferguson's three shortlisted images were taken during extended trips to the Northern Territory and Western Australia, captured for his project and new book Big Sky published by Gost Books.

The project was created over a ten-year period, documenting the effects of climate change, colonial legacy, and globalization on the indigenous peoples. Shot against the often romanticized Austrailian outback, Ferguson challenges our perceptions of this under-documented world by using juxtaposing imagery, such as Lutheran Pastor Simon Dixon adorned in modern Christian garments against an uncultivated landscape, and masterful storytelling.

Dutch photographer Tjitske Sluis takes third place for her incredibly moving image, Mom, taken from her personal series Out of Love, Out of Necessity. This documents the final stages of Sluis' mother's life, while the photographer watched over and cared for her. "The series is about vulnerability, transience and learning how to cope with the death of a loved one, capturing tender, intimate moments".

Mom by Tjitske Sluis from the series Out of Love, Out of Necessity (Image credit: Tjitske Sluis)

The third-place image depicts Sluis' mother sleeping on a floral bedspread signifying the trust and connection between mother and daughter, photographer and subject.

"The judges felt the deep compassion in the relationship between artist and sitter, moving between their personal connection and the human condition," says Taylor Wessing. "The dog’s bright eyes draw the viewer's gaze and invite closer looking beyond the surrounding textures and patterns"."

The Taylor Wessing Photographic Commission of £8,000 ($10,200 / AU$15,600) was awarded to South Africa-based photographer Jesse Navarre Vos. Another series focused on motherhood, I’ll Come Following You (top of this article), documents Vos' mother, Edith, who in reality is his biological paternal grandmother yet still his legal guardian, since she adopted Vos in his teens.

During a recent burglary at the family home, Edith was left unable to look after herself. The image chosen depicts Edith in the lift of her care facility, pausing before the doors closed.

Speaking on this year's competition, curator of photographs at The National Portrait Gallery, Clare Freestone says, "I’d like to congratulate all 55 talented photographers who were chosen to exhibit this year, and most notably our four winners.

"The competition embodies the Gallery’s ongoing mission to foreground contemporary photographic portraiture and we’re honored to continue to showcase the work of these imaginative and industrious photographers with the support of Taylor Wessing."

The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 exhibition will feature all shortlisted and winning photographs, and will be on display from November 14 2024 until February 16 2025 at the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Kukatja Pintupi boy Matthew West, hunting trip, Wirrimanu/Balgo, Kukatja Country, Western Australia, 2023 (Image credit: Adam Ferguson)

