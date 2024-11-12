The incredible winners of the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 are announced!

Winning portrait of this year's Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize challenges conventional thinking about motherhood

An elderly person stands in an open lift wearing a pink fleece
Mom, I’ll follow you still by Jesse Navarre Vos, from the series I’ll Come Following You (Image credit: Jesse Navarre Vos)

London-based photographer Steph Wilson has been awarded first place in the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024 with her incredible portrait titled Sonam.

The Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in photography, a launching pad for the careers of many renowned photographers of today. This year saw 4,847 submissions entered by 1,713 photographers from 50 countries, and these entries have been narrowed down to just 4 winners, each now on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London, England.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

