The first rule of shooting with a gimbal is not to fall over: "If it's you or the kit, chuck the kit" says pro

By
published

Veteran wildlife pro cameraman Gavin Thurston and wildlife filmmaker Libby Penman speak at Wildscreen Festival

DJI RS 4 gimbal
(Image credit: George Cairns)

“The best advice I can give you if you want to work with gimbals is preparation.” 

Those are the words of filmmaker and wildlife photographer, Libby Penman, speaking with veteran wildlife cameraman Gavin Thurston at Wildscreen Festival last week. The pair were hosting a masterclass on gyro-stabilized systems and gimbals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles