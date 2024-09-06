The finalists have been announced for the Association of Photographers’ (AOP) Martin Evening Excellence Award in Digital Retouching

By
published

A truly modern award, the winner will have excelled at digital retouching either a still or moving image

A car against a monochrome walled background
"Polestar 3" (Image credit: William Evans)

Launched last year in 2023, the Association of Photographers’ (AOP) Martin Evening Excellence Award is for an individual or team who excels at digital retouching, in either a still or moving image.

The award is open to all re-touchers who have worked in the industry for at least two years, and have made an impact with a piece of work, either with commissioned work or personal work requested by a client. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles