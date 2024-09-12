Text-to-video is coming to Premiere Pro as Adobe adds AI tricks to its video editor

By
published

You'll soon be able to generate video in Adobe software, just by typing a prompt. We explain why this may be useful for filmmakers and video editors

GIF of deer in the snow
(Image credit: Adobe)

It's been quite a week for users of Adobe's video tools. First, Adobe unveiled some useful new features in Premiere Pro aimed at improving overall workflow efficiency; in particular, making color grading a cinch. And now the software giant has announced plans to integrate generative AI features into its video editing software. 

The new text-to-video feature, powered by Adobe's Firefly Video Model, will enable you to generate video clips directly from text prompts. This feature will be complemented by a wide array of camera controls, enabling fine-tuning of elements such as angle, motion and zoom. 

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

