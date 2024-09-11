Adobe Premiere Pro makes color grading a cinch with simpler way to RAW and Log video editing

By
published

Everyone in video production is stressed, so these new editing features are aimed to save you time and energy.

Premiere Pro interface showing woman standing in front of a lake
(Image credit: Adobe)

Film-making and video editing is a rewarding profession, but not everything about it is great at the moment. Budgets everywhere are tightening, teams are getting smaller, and the pressure to achieve more in less time and with fewer people is rising all the time. 

In this light, Adobe's big update to its flagship video editing software, Premiere Pro, will be of particular interest to anyone who hasn't gone home on time lately. Because it includes some useful new features aimed at improving overall workflow efficiency and, in particular, transforming the way video professionals deal with color. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles