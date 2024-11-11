Tesla's onboard cameras catch vandals in the act

By
published

Jealous pedestrians are scratching parked Teslas, but the cars' smart camera tech is fighting back

Screenshot of video footage showing a man vandalising a Tesla
(Image credit: news.com.au)

Here at Digital Camera World we love a good dash cam. The best front and rear dash cams can help protect your vehicle against bad and negligent road users, or even criminals trying to commit malicious insurance scams. But such aftermarket cameras are limited to recording directly in front and behind your vehicle, leaving the sides unmonitored. That is unless you have Tesla.

A Tesla Model 3, for example, has 8 external cameras - one in each door pillar, one in each front fender/wing, three forward-facing cams cited above the rear-view mirror (including a primary, wide-angle and telephoto camera), plus there's a rear-facing camera mounted above the back license plate. If you enable Tesla's Sentry mode, these cameras and the car's sensors remain active even when you leave the vehicle, ready to detect and record suspicious activity. If required, the system can also pulse the car's headlights or sound its alarm, as well as alerting the owner via the Tesla app.

