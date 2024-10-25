Tecno reveals winners of its first-ever photography contest - all shot on mobile phones

Continuing the growing trend of phone photography Tecno has launched its first global Shot On Camon photography competition
(Image credit: Kyaw Kyaw Winn)
Innovative technology brand Tecno, based in China, has revealed the winners of its first ever global photography competition, the Shot On Camon contest.
Between May 15 and September 30 2024, Tecno fans around the world were invited to capture special moments on Instagram using the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series.
With over 6,500 entries from over 30 countries, in the end there were 16 winners across the five categories, Colorful Discovery, Super Night, Poetic Portrait, Creative Perspective, and Life in Motion, including the ‘Tecno Photography Master’.
The top honor of the Tecno Photography Master was won by Kyaw Kyaw Winn for their image ‘Colorful Evening and Childhood’.
It was shot on a Camon 30 at 23mm f/1.88 1/120s ISO78.
Gold prize in the ‘Colorful Discovery’ category was won by @_thatguy for their beautiful image ‘Cool and Warm’ taken in Myanmar with a Camon 30, 23mm f/1.88 1/493s ISO50. (Above)
In the ‘Poetic Portrait’ category, a shot of a miner in Iraq took gold. Taken by @muathsattar2 on a Camon 30 Premier 5G, 23mm f/1.88 1/125s ISO250.
A thought provoking image of younger hands holding older hands took first place in the ‘Creative Perspective’ category from @Myo Minn Aung. Taken in Myanmar on a Camon 30, with a 23mm f/1.88 1/20s ISO5034.
First place in the ‘Super Night’ category was won by @_thatguy for ‘Through the Rainy Night’, taken in Nigeria on a Camon 30, 24mm f/1.7 1/35s ISO635.
In the ‘Life in Motion’ film category, gold winner @pictureguru won for their film ‘City & the Wild’ taken in Kenya.
According to Tecno: “As a user-centric brand, Tecno aims to continue celebrating the beauty and different facets of humanity by empowering photographic capabilities with technological innovations. Tecno hopes to reach more consumers and fans of mobile photography around the world with its next contest and bring more creative talent for the fore.”
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.