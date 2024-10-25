Tecno reveals winners of its first-ever photography contest - all shot on mobile phones

Innovative technology brand Tecno, based in China, has revealed the winners of its first ever global photography competition, the Shot On Camon contest.

Between May 15 and September 30 2024, Tecno fans around the world were invited to capture special moments on Instagram using the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series.

With over 6,500 entries from over 30 countries, in the end there were 16 winners across the five categories, Colorful Discovery, Super Night, Poetic Portrait, Creative Perspective, and Life in Motion, including the ‘Tecno Photography Master’.

A sunset over water in Myanmar (Image credit: @_thatguy)

The top honor of the Tecno Photography Master was won by Kyaw Kyaw Winn for their image ‘Colorful Evening and Childhood’.

It was shot on a Camon 30 at 23mm f/1.88 1/120s ISO78.

Gold prize in the ‘Colorful Discovery’ category was won by @_thatguy for their beautiful image ‘Cool and Warm’ taken in Myanmar with a Camon 30, 23mm f/1.88 1/493s ISO50. (Above)

In the ‘Poetic Portrait’ category, a shot of a miner in Iraq took gold. Taken by @muathsattar2 on a Camon 30 Premier 5G, 23mm f/1.88 1/125s ISO250.

A miner in Iraq (Image credit: @muathsattar2)

A thought provoking image of younger hands holding older hands took first place in the ‘Creative Perspective’ category from @Myo Minn Aung. Taken in Myanmar on a Camon 30, with a 23mm f/1.88 1/20s ISO5034.

An older person and a younger person holding hands (Image credit: @Myo Minn Aung)

First place in the ‘Super Night’ category was won by @_thatguy for ‘Through the Rainy Night’, taken in Nigeria on a Camon 30, 24mm f/1.7 1/35s ISO635.

A child looks out of a rainy window in Nigeria (Image credit: @_thatguy)

In the ‘Life in Motion’ film category, gold winner @pictureguru won for their film ‘City & the Wild’ taken in Kenya.

According to Tecno: “As a user-centric brand, Tecno aims to continue celebrating the beauty and different facets of humanity by empowering photographic capabilities with technological innovations. Tecno hopes to reach more consumers and fans of mobile photography around the world with its next contest and bring more creative talent for the fore.”

All the silver and bronze winners can be seen on the Tecno website.

Check out our guides to the best camera phones, the best iPhone for photography in 2024, and the best lenses for iPhone and Android phones.