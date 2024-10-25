Tecno reveals winners of its first-ever photography contest - all shot on mobile phones

Continuing the growing trend of phone photography Tecno has launched its first global Shot On Camon photography competition

Two children jump silhouetted against a sunset in Myanmar
(Image credit: Kyaw Kyaw Winn)

Innovative technology brand Tecno, based in China, has revealed the winners of its first ever global photography competition, the Shot On Camon contest.

Between May 15 and September 30 2024, Tecno fans around the world were invited to capture special moments on Instagram using the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series.

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

