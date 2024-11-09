Taking non-consensual photographs of women in public is ruled acceptable in Indian court

The incident was not deemed 'voyeurism' but could come under sexual harassment clauses in Indian law

A woman holds an umbrella while walking on the street during rain due to Cyclone Dana in Kolkata, India
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when out in public, one expects to have a certain degree of privacy, and safety.

The Kerala High Court has ruled that taking photographs of a woman in front of her house does not constitute voyeurism under Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code, declaring it a public space.

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

