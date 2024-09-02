Is Bruce Gilden "the internet's most hated photographer," or is he simply a true artist?

By
published

"Making people uncomfortable is kind of unavoidable when you're making art," says photographer Hunter Scott

Photographer Bruce Gilden with one of his photographs, at the Barbican Art Gallery, London, 2016. The exhibition Strange and Familiar: Britain as Revealed by International Photographers, curated by Martin Parr.
Bruce Gilden in front of one of his in-your-face street portraits. Barbican Art Gallery, London, 2016.

One of the most controversial photographers of the current age, Bruce Gilden, 77, is reviled by some, and by others, considered the king of street photography.

The technique that made him famous involved prowling the streets of New York, his home town, armed with his Leica M6, a 28mm lens, and an off camera flash.

