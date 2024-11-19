Stunning winners of 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024 announced

Do you spend your days trekking around the planet exploring the most exceptional, remote or unusual landscapes our planet has created? Then this is the photography competition for you.

Professional and amateur photographers from around the world entered over 3,600 incredible images into the International Landscape Photographer of the Year awards 2024.

Highlighting the beauty and diversity of our planet's natural landscapes, these talented photographers captured stunning places many of us will not have seen before.

"Sunrise Atacama Desert" (Image credit: Andrew Mielzynski, Canada, 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs)

No AI generated images are allowed, and there is a $12,500 cash total prize to be awarded across the top three best photographs of the year, and the top three best photographers, as well as five specialist awards: Black and White, Aerial, Snow and Ice, Forests and Skies.

All submitted images must be 4000-5000 pixels on the longest side, and saved as a JPEG/JPG and the entry fee is $25 an image submitted. All 11 winners will also receive a physical copy of the annual Awards book.

"Early Autumn" (Image credit: Gheorghe Popa, Romania, 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs)

It’s tricky to take one stunning landscape photograph, but how about four? Taking the top spot of Landscape Photographer of the Year is Andrew Mielzynski from Canada, with his stunning submission of four eerily serene landscapes.

Gherorghe Popa from Romania came in third with one of the most beautiful aerial shots I’ve seen in a while, as well as three other exquisite submissions.

Awarded for a single image, Ryohei Irie from Japan is the winner of the International Landscape Photograph of the Year.

"Traces of Light" (Image credit: Ryohei Irie, Japan, 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs)

Himadri Bhuyan from India came in third place in the same category.

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove from Iceland won the special Snow and Ice Award, while Shirley Wung from Taiwan took the special Forest Award (above).

The judging panel consisted of: David Burnett, co-founder Contact Press Images, USA, Tim Parkin, ON LANDSCAPE Magazine Editor, Tony Hewitt, 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Kaye Davis, NZIPP Grand Master of Photography, Jim M Goldstein, Fine Art Photographer and Author.

"IsþyrluIce Swirl" (Image credit: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland, 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs)

Chairman of the judges Peter Eastway said:

“I don’t have to explain the importance of patience, persistence and determination to a landscape photographer. The idea that we wander out into the landscape and easily capture images like the ones presented in this book is simply nonsense.

“I think this year’s winner Andrew Mielzynski knows all about patience, perseverance and determination, based on the quality of his winning portfolio. There’s also another reason why I suggest he has these qualities: last year he was a very close runner-up in these awards, so to be awarded first prize this year is a testament to the standard of his work.”

"The Flow" (Image credit: Himadri Bhuyan, India, 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award – Top 101 Photographs)

