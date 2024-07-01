Stunning macro photography competition celebrates minute natural minibeasts

By
published

Photographers capture the close up beauty of nature in the 18th International Garden Photographer of the Year

The International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) is now in its 18th year, and continues to produce some of the most stunning nature imagery of any competition.  

This year, the winner of the IGPOTY Macro Art Photo Project competition and £250 ($315) prize money is Henrik Spranz from Austria, with his photograph entitled ‘Pale Rider’. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

