Springwatch Live cameras 2023: how to watch the amazing animal activity!

The Springwatch Live cameras 2023 have been running for a couple of weeks now, streaming amazing animals from across the United Kingdom.

The iconic BBC series returned at the end of May, running until Thursday 15 June on BBC Two. The show is based primarily at the RSPB Arne center in Dorset, where 30 Springwatch Live cameras 2023 are showcasing the wildlife in real time.

The primary Springwatch Live camera 2023 stream can be seen via the embedded YouTube video below:

You can also check out the Springwatch Live cameras 2023 Multiview on the BBC website, where a split screen shows you what's happening from four separate camera feeds at once.

For those unfamiliar, Springwatch is something of an institution both on British television in general and among wildlife lovers in particular. It documents the fates and fortunes of British animals during the change to the spring season – and since its launch in 2005 has been spun off into the Autumnwatch and Winterwatch series as well.

Naturalist and photographer Chris Packham heads up the show with co-anchor and fellow animal aficionado Michaela Strachan. They are joined by natural history producer Gillian Burke, zoologist Megan McCubbin and ornithologist Iolo Williams. Previous contributors have included legendary conservationist and comedian Bill Oddie, and wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan.

Packham, who has spoken on Canon's stage at The Photography Show, is a keen EOS shooter.

"I feel the Canon range has always been the most versatile in terms of what it can offer. I have shot with other manufacturers, but I've come back to Canon with absolutely no regrets. I came back for the Canon EOS 5DS R, and it's completely reignited my passion for photography. That says something about the fact the kit is actually important.

"For me, image capture is important and I think something you've got to do with thought and integrity, though I'm also interested in the post-process. But understanding how your camera and that photograph work together is really important."

While he also uses an infrared-modified Canon EOS R for macro work, he's still very much a DSLR man.

"I'm still shooting on the 5DS R, which is my favorite camera in the history of working. I love that camera."

