Sony's Tough memory cards aren't tough enough; partially recalled in Japan

Some Sony Tough memory cards, promised to "work faultlessly in extreme temperatures", have been recalled for failing in cold conditions

When the going gets tough… the tough get recalled by the manufacturer. 

Sony Japan has issued a recall and repair program for batches of its Tough CFexpress Type A cards, which have a very unfortunate fault given the nature of the products. 

