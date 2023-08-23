Sony officially teases new mirrorless camera products launching next week

Make a note in your calendars, Sony has officially confirmed that it will be launching new camera products on August 29, with the announcement set for 10:00 EST / 15:00 BST (that's 2am AEST on August 30) . The announcement will take place live on YouTube and Sony is inviting everyone to follow along, and you can bet we will be there.

There are a few clues hidden in Sony's invite that give us little hints at what this announcement might be. Firstly, Sony clearly hints at multiple products being launched, and while we would love this to be multiple cameras, Sony also makes a lot of lenses and accessories such as microphones and flashes which it could also be launching at the same time.

Sony does specifically say that these new products will "elevate your content creation experience like never before". Now this wouldn't be the first case of a marketing department hugely overstating things, but if whatever is announced is a game-changer for hybrid content creators, that would be very exciting.

(Image credit: Sony)

The most prominent rumors currently point to one of the cameras being a replacement for the Sony A7C, one of Sony's more unusual cameras even when it was announced, although was a hit with video makers and travelers. The original A7C is now a bit long in the tooth and has since been eclipsed in performance by the cameras it inspired like the Sony ZV-E1.

The other notable rumor points to a second version the A7C replacement that uses the 61MP sensor from the Sony A7R V which would make it one of the highest resolution full frame cameras available, although with a slightly awkward size for use with big G Master lenses to take advantage of all those megapixels.

If these upgrades can really elevate content creation better than Sony's other cameras remains to be seen, with leaked specifications looking very familiar and not something that will light the world of content creation ablaze. Although with the A7C, Sony does have the honor of being the only major manufacturer trying a full-frame sensor in a compact rangefinder-style body, so for fans of that style, this might be the upgrade you are waiting for.

The original Sony A7C camera. (Image credit: Sony)

This would also be the fourth content creator-focused camera that Sony has launched so far this year, we have seen the Sony ZV-1 II, the Sony ZV-E1, and the Sony a6700. With so many niches already well and truly covered, it really begs the question of if content creators really need any more choice.

We only have a short amount of time to wait and see if these rumors turn out to be true, or what other surprises Sony has in store for us. And we will of course have all the news from the announcement if you can't tune in, so stay tuned.

