Sony launches new CFexpress Type B cards

Sony has announced two new CFexpress Type B cards, with faster performance than the company's first generation of medium-capacity Type B cards. The new CEB-G480T and CEB-G240T memory cards are 480GB and 240GB in capacity, and both boast a 1850MB/s maximum read speed - a useful boost over the 1700MB/s offered by Sony's previous Type B cards of similar capacities. Write speeds are also faster, at up to 1750MB/s for the 480GB card, and 1600MB/s for the 240GB card. Both compare favorably with the 1480MB/s write speed rating of Sony's older 256GB and 512GB G-series Type B cards.

Read more: the best CFexpress cards

(Image credit: Sony)

The new 480GB and 240GB versions slot in below Sony's existing 1920GB and 960GB Type B cards, with all four capacities capable of similar read/write speeds. The 1920GB and 960GB cards both have VPG-400 certification, meaning they won't drop below 400MB/s during sustained writing. But judging by the press release and product imagery, the latest 480GB and 240GB cards don't carry the same VPG-400 certification. Even so, given their fast maximum read and write speeds, we'd be surprised if they had any trouble writing 4K60 video, or even 8K 30p footage.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony also states that the new cards have 5x greater drop strength and 3x greater bendability, though it's not clear what the benchmark for these statistics is. The new cards are also claimed to work in extreme temperatures, X-rays, electrostatic and intensive UV sunlight.

The 480GB CEB-G480T and 240GB CEB-G240T CFexpress Type B cards are due to go on sale in April, priced at £340 and £220, respectively. We await details of US availability and pricing.