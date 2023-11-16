Some Arlo security cameras more than 50% off – an early start on Black Friday

I've reviewed a number of Arlo's smart home cameras in the past, and have found them to be one of the best security camera brands. We also know from experience at Digital Camera World that, around Black Friday, a lot of attention is put on smart security cameras – especially from Ring and Blink that, dare we suggest it, have the advantage of being Amazon-owned brands.

We don't know if that's why Arlo discounts have started even before Black Friday Week (which starts tomorrow), but I am happy to say that the deals are very attractive, and even better at other retailers, especially on the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera, which has dropped by a good amount half on its own and in a 3-pack.

We gave this camera a 5-star review, combining as it does a battery (so you don't need to drill through walls to install it) and a spotlight so it can provide color images of visitors – welcome or otherwise – even at night.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera | was $129.99 | now $69.99

Save $60 Recording in full high definition with a 130-degree field of view, this camera has color night vision and quick wireless setup which earned a 5-star review. Arlo also has one of the easiest charging systems in the business.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 4-pack | was $449.99 | now $259.99

Save $190 Recording in full high definition with a 130-degree field of view, this camera has color night vision and quick wireless setup which earned a 5-star review. Arlo also has one of the easiest charging systems in the business.

For those looking for a serious high-res alternative, then the bundles extend there too, with savings of over $300 for a full-site pack which still doesn't need any wiring. Again the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight did well in my own review – 4 and a half stars – and I use it to protect my own home.

We also keep a guide to the best indoor security cameras which is well worth looking at, and Arlo do have spots on our best HomeKit cameras guide too.