Some Arlo security cameras more than 50% off – an early start on Black Friday

By Adam Juniper
published

Smart home security lets you look in your home from anywhere – and Arlo are making that cheap for the holidays!

Arlo Essential Spotlight review
(Image credit: Henry St Leger / Digital Camera World)

I've reviewed a number of Arlo's smart home cameras in the past, and have found them to be one of the best security camera brands. We also know from experience at Digital Camera World that, around Black Friday, a lot of attention is put on smart security cameras – especially from Ring and Blink that, dare we suggest it, have the advantage of being Amazon-owned brands.

We don't know if that's why Arlo discounts have started even before Black Friday Week (which starts tomorrow), but I am happy to say that the deals are very attractive, and even better at other retailers, especially on the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera, which has dropped by a good amount half on its own and in a 3-pack. 

We gave this camera a 5-star review, combining as it does a battery (so you don't need to drill through walls to install it) and a spotlight so it can provide color images of visitors – welcome or otherwise – even at night.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera |

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera | was $129.99 | now $69.99
Save $60 Recording in full high definition with a 130-degree field of view, this camera has color night vision and quick wireless setup which earned a 5-star review. Arlo also has one of the easiest charging systems in the business.

View Deal
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 4-pack

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 4-pack | was $449.99 | now $259.99
Save $190 Recording in full high definition with a 130-degree field of view, this camera has color night vision and quick wireless setup which earned a 5-star review. Arlo also has one of the easiest charging systems in the business.

View Deal

For those looking for a serious high-res alternative, then the bundles extend there too, with savings of over $300 for a full-site pack which still doesn't need any wiring. Again the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight did well in my own review – 4 and a half stars – and I use it to protect my own home. 

Best Buy: Arlo Pro 4 3-cam Spotlight Bundle |

Best Buy: Arlo Pro 4 3-cam Spotlight Bundle | was $599.99 | now $279.99
Save $320 With 2556 x 1440 resolution and built-in spotlights for color night vision, these Arlo cameras are great for recognizing facial detail. Cloud storage is an option, using the built-in Wi-Fi, and the bundle includes a charger.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

We also keep a guide to the best indoor security cameras which is well worth looking at, and Arlo do have spots on our best HomeKit cameras guide too.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

