SmallRig lightens the load for videographers with a new carbon fiber tripod kit

By
published

SmallRig launches a new carbon fiber tripod kit aimed at videographers who work in the outdoors

SmallRig Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit (FT-S303)
(Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig is constantly developing products that make our jobs as photographers and videographers easier, and its new Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit (FT-S303) takes professional videography outdoors.

Historically, the best tripods for video were typically large and cumbersome in order to support the weight of heavy cinema cameras. However, advancements in tripod technology and design have changed this. SmallRig's new carbon fiber tripod exemplifies this evolution featuring ease-of-use components in a lightweight and compact frame.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles