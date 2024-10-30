SmallRig lightens the load for videographers with a new carbon fiber tripod kit

SmallRig is constantly developing products that make our jobs as photographers and videographers easier, and its new Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit (FT-S303) takes professional videography outdoors.

Historically, the best tripods for video were typically large and cumbersome in order to support the weight of heavy cinema cameras. However, advancements in tripod technology and design have changed this. SmallRig's new carbon fiber tripod exemplifies this evolution featuring ease-of-use components in a lightweight and compact frame.

New Product Launch | SmallRig Carbon Fiber FT-S303 Tripod Kit - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video showing the new SmallRig Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit (FT-S303)

Designed for travel and professional outdoor video capture, the new carbon fiber tripod weighs just 6.4 pounds / 2.9 kg and measures 25.2-inches / 64cm (with the head removed) when stored. This makes it a great travel companion as it can fit into a standard 28-inch suitcase.

The carbon fiber legs have a diameter of just 3cm, balancing stability and strength with lightweight portability. Atop the legs is a 65mm bowl base for the tripod head and a built-in bubble level for quick and easy levelling. Leveling outdoors can be tricky at the best of times and self-adjusting ball-jointed feet are included to help further.

Despite the lightweight frame, the tripod has a maximum load capacity of 33 pounds / 15 kg with the head, adding an additional max load of 13.2 pounds / 6 kg. This is more than enough to securely hold a rigged cinema camera while keeping the fluidity of the tilt and pan head features.

The fluid head enables smooth panning for cameras up to 6kg, with a counterbalance system supporting rigs up to 4kg. A snap-on quick-release plate mount offers secure camera mounting and enhanced compatibility with DJI RS series and 501PL plates.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

In addition to the form factor, the stand-out feature of this tripod is the FreeSpeed quick heightening adjustment. This enables fast and efficient adjustment of the tripod height, by just a single twist on the leg's anti-slip knob. Gone are the days of individually adjusting three separate leg compartments to level!

Each leg is individually attached to the tripod making transitioning throughout the 10.6 inch - 59 inch / 27cm - 150cm height range that much quicker, so we can spend more time on lining up the right composition.

Although we haven't gotten our hands on the tripod yet, the new SmallRig Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit (FT-S303) looks like an efficient video tripod ideal for creators who travel and work outdoors. It is available to order now for $399.99 / £406.90 / AU $663.90.

SmallRig has also recently launched a more substantial and pro-level hydraulic video tripod in collaboration with Potato Jet, which is worth checking out if a more heavy-duty setup is needed!

