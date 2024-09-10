SmallRig puts motorcycle tech into pro tripod – and it might be the best I've ever seen!

SmallRig is constantly pushing the boundaries of photography and video peripherals, and its latest announcement seems to have completely reinvented the professional outdoor video tripod.

The SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit debuted at NAB 2024 and garnered widespread attention due to its innovative design and thoughtful features. Inspired by motorcycles, the professional video tripod incorporates hydraulics to elevate the outdoor shooting experience.

The X-Clutch and the adjustable counterbalance dial (Image credit: SmallRig)

Dubbed 'X-Clutch Hydraulic Technology,' the motorcycle analogy becomes apparent. With a grasp of the clutch, the tripod legs simultaneously self-extend and level to whichever terrain you may be shooting on. While this is impressive in itself, the speed at which it does this is the pièce de résistance, enabling a swift and secure set-up in seconds.

The hydraulic design continues into the compact hydraulic fluid head featuring a 4-step counterbalance for various camera types weighing up to 6 kg. The fluid head provides step-less adjustments for tilting and panning, dampening the movements while supporting the weight.

The head is compatible with both standard Manfrotto and DJI quick-release plates facilitating quick transitions between the tripod to gimbals and stabilizers.

When thinking of professional video tripods it is easy to imagine large bulky legs, a heavy head, and an awkward shape to travel with – the SmallRig x Potato Jet turns this on its head.

The carbon fiber construction provides a good balance between lightweight design and remarkable stability, and its impressive form factor enables versatile shooting positions.

The working height ranges from just 27cm to 168cm and it packs down for a convenient storage length of just 79cm, meaning the tripod can be transported in regular luggage – ideal for the traveling professional.

TRIBEX | Fastest Pro Video Tripod to Setup Ever! A SmallRig x PotatoJet Collaboration - YouTube Watch On

Other notable features of the SmallRig x Potato Jet include two 1/4"-20 threaded holes for expanded setup with external monitors and magic arms, one-click quick-release rubber feet with metal spikes, and an adjustable central column with weight hook for further stability and height adjustment.

Reading a list of features only goes so far, and what sells this tripod's capabilities is the accompanying video by Potato Jet, where you can witness the extremely versatile tripod in the field (see above).

Due to incredibly popular demand the SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit has sold out of the first batch in record time, however, the second batch is available for pre-order now. The tripod kit is priced at $799.99 / £811.90 / AU $1324.90.

