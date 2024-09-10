SmallRig puts motorcycle tech into pro tripod – and it might be the best I've ever seen!

By
published

The SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit has just been launched – it's a game changer!

SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit
(Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig is constantly pushing the boundaries of photography and video peripherals, and its latest announcement seems to have completely reinvented the professional outdoor video tripod.

The SmallRig x Potato Jet Tribex Hydraulic Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit debuted at NAB 2024 and garnered widespread attention due to its innovative design and thoughtful features. Inspired by motorcycles, the professional video tripod incorporates hydraulics to elevate the outdoor shooting experience.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles