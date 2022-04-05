SmallRig launches a full-on video tripod with fluid head for just $159!

The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751, to give it its full name, has been announced and is currently available for pre-order. It’s a heavy-duty three-section double-shaft leg design with a maximum height of 1.86m.

Double-shaft legs are usually associated with high-end professional filmmaking and cinema work, offering extra rigidity and load-bearing capacity. The new SmallRig tripod is hardly compact, then, but it does have an integrated carry handle to make it a bit more portable.

It comes with a fluid two-way head and a detachable pan handle, which already makes this tripod terrific value for money, but also included is a 75mm levelling bowl base – an upmarket video tripod feature that makes it easy to get the head level for panning shots.

The head is compatible with DJI RS 2 and Manfrotto quick release plates via a simple switch, and offers three 1/4”-20 mounting points for accessories. It offers a full 360-degree panning movement, and -75 degrees to +90 degrees of tilt. The maximum payload is 8kg.

And for everyone who’s fed up of losing hex wrenches for tightening cameras on the QR plate, the SmallRig head has a slide-in holder for the hex wrench on the head itself.

The fluid head includes 360-degree panning movement, -75 to +90 degrees of tilt and a 75mm levelling bowl. (Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 full specs

Dimensions: 160 x 165 x 890mm

Weight: 4kg

Material: Aluminium alloy

Maximum load: 8kg

Leg sections: 3

Max height: 1.86m

Min height: 0.85m

Folded height: 0.89m

Bowl base diameter: 75mm

Tilt range: +90 to -75 degrees

Price and availability

The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 will cost $159 (about £121/AU$208) which makes it sound a real bargain to us. It’s available for pre-order (opens in new tab) right now, with shipping due to commence on May 20.