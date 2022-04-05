SmallRig launches a full-on video tripod with fluid head for just $159!

By published

SmallRig is best known for its video camera cages, supports, grips and adapters, but now it’s branching out

SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751
(Image credit: SmallRig)

The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751, to give it its full name, has been announced and is currently available for pre-order. It’s a heavy-duty three-section double-shaft leg design with a maximum height of 1.86m.

Double-shaft legs are usually associated with high-end professional filmmaking and cinema work, offering extra rigidity and load-bearing capacity. The new SmallRig tripod is hardly compact, then, but it does have an integrated carry handle to make it a bit more portable.

It comes with a fluid two-way head and a detachable pan handle, which already makes this tripod terrific value for money, but also included is a 75mm levelling bowl base – an upmarket video tripod feature that makes it easy to get the head level for panning shots.

The head is compatible with DJI RS 2 and Manfrotto quick release plates via a simple switch, and offers three 1/4”-20 mounting points for accessories. It offers a full 360-degree panning movement, and -75 degrees to +90 degrees of tilt. The maximum payload is 8kg.

And for everyone who’s fed up of losing hex wrenches for tightening cameras on the QR plate, the SmallRig head has a slide-in holder for the hex wrench on the head itself.

The fluid head includes 360-degree panning movement, -75 to +90 degrees of tilt and a 75mm levelling bowl. (Image credit: SmallRig)
SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 full specs

Dimensions: 160 x 165 x 890mm
Weight: 4kg
Material: Aluminium alloy
Maximum load: 8kg
Leg sections: 3
Max height: 1.86m
Min height: 0.85m
Folded height: 0.89m
Bowl base diameter: 75mm
Tilt range: +90 to -75 degrees

Price and availability

The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 will cost $159 (about £121/AU$208) which makes it sound a real bargain to us. It’s available for pre-order (opens in new tab) right now, with shipping due to commence on May 20.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

