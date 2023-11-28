Shoot pro portraits without the fuss! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 273 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!

Easy portraits

You don't need lots of gear to get great portrait images (Image credit: Pete Jobson)

Portrait photography is understandably a very popular genre. Not only are shots of our friends and family amongst the first images we take, but pictures of people are almost certainly the most frequently commissioned paid photography jobs.

However, these subjects are the most demanding whether you are capturing images for a client or just a friend. People are highly sensitive about their appearance, so it can be tricky to please. In our main cover feature of this issue, we dive into the best methods of capturing stunning portraits quickly and easily. Learn to identify what defines your sitter's character and how to shape your lighting for the most effective results.

Editing techniques you absolutely need to learn

What to stay on top of the trends for 2024? Pick up a copy of DP273 to discover the editing techniques you can't miss. (Image credit: Future)

Editing has, in many ways, become the biggest defining factor in the personal style of many photographers. While post-processing makes up a variable percentage of our workflow, depending on artistic preference and necessity, there are certain processes which you can't ignore.

This month, we welcome back Lauren Scott to the magazine, our former editor, to explain the key styles and trends in photo editing circulating right now. With these simple processes, which you can apply to the majority of photo genres, you'll be able to craft a portfolio that stands out from the masses and meets the expectations of clients today. Become the next big thing by learning these techniques and discover how you can use them to best effect in your photography.

Normski: between Hip and Hop

TV Presenter, DJ and photographer Norman Anderson, known professionally as Normski, explains his journey in photography (Image credit: Normski)

Normski is a veteran of the Hip Hop world. Growing up in London, he documented the rise of one of the most influential movements of a generation. In our interview slot, he recalls his first forays into photography and explains how the medium has been a vessel for capturing a wealth of famous faces and rich culture.

Night cityscapes

Learn to capture the atmosphere of urban landscapes during the blue hour (Image credit: Peter Fenech)

Cities have to be some of the most well-photographed locations. We live amongst the buildings, twinkling lights and traffic, so it is only natural that we would be drawn to turn our cameras on these vibrant scenes. However, they are far more complicated to shoot than one might first imagine. In our creative project, we head into the big city armed with a camera, monopod and standard lens, to demonstrate how to manage the extreme contrast and time your shots for optimal results.

Location photoshoots

In this issue's "Shoot Like a Pro" feature, we headed out with event and portrait photographer, Vince Preston to discuss the challenges of shooting on location and how to build confidence as an experienced photographer (Image credit: Vince Preston)

