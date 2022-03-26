Ship of dreams: Titanic Belfast celebrates milestone with photography exhibition

Celebrate ten years of Titanic Belfast, one of Northern Ireland's leading tourist attractions, by attending a free photography exhibition showcasing the hard work of its curators and the fundamentals of its foundations open until 31 May 2022.

The RMS Titanic and her sister ships were constructed on Queen's Island, now known as the Titanic Quarter, in Belfast in 1909. Titanic Belfast opened in 2012, just in time for the centenary of the ship's doomed maiden voyage that took place on 10 April 1912.

In celebration of a decade passing since its opening date, Titanic Belfast has launched a free-entry photography exhibition held at The Andrews Gallery, a venue hire floor space within the building itself, titled 'The People Who Built Titanic Belfast'. One of three Olympic-class ocean liners operated by the White Star Line, the Titanic was the largest ship afloat during her entered time of service.

Situated in Belfast Harbour, near original slipways and the Harland and Wolff shipyard where the famous passenger liner was crafted, Titanic Belfast operates as a museum and educational tourist attraction that has welcomed over six million visitors, in an authentic retelling of the heartbreaking story of the sinking ship and memorial of the lives that were lost.

Visitors to Titanic Belfast can experience a self-guided tour that extends over nine interactive galleries, an underwater exploration theatre, The Shipyard Ride, a guided educational discovery tour, plus accurate recreations of the ship’s cabins and a chance to see original artifacts from the iconic ocean liner that carried some of the wealthiest people in the world.

The iconic building’s creation and its lasting impact will be showcased in a photographic trip down memory lane, dedicated to the working men and women of Belfast past and present, who helped to create Titanic Belfast during its construction in 2009 as well as those who worked on the RMS Titanic herself.

“Titanic Belfast is more than a building," says John Doherty, curator of the photography exhibition and Group Creative Director of Titanic Belfast. "It is a world-leading visitor attraction that was built by the people of Belfast and Northern Ireland."

He continues, "We have spent the last number of months going through the archives to curate this unique photography exhibition, that not only celebrates a decade of Titanic Belfast, but the many hands that built her. Visitors will have the chance to view never seen before photographs including the faces of 'The People Who Built Titanic Belfast' and helped to give us the legacy of this iconic building that will be celebrated forever.”

Open daily as of now, the photography exhibition includes 123 photographs, portraying the human element behind Titanic Belfast, with images featuring those who created it – including architect Eric Kuhne, who can be pictured sketching and drawing ideas for the building's design in his office for the builders who laid the foundations and built it from the ground up.

As an additional part of the milestone celebrations, Titanic Belfast will be hosting a Birthday Bash from 31 March – 03 April 2022. The exciting itinerary of activities will include live music, hot air balloon and kite show displays, face painting, prize giveaways and a candlelight display held on Titanic Slipways.

"To mark the tenth birthday of Titanic Belfast we are inviting people to join in on the celebrations with a Titanic Birthday Bash," said Kerrie Sweeney, chief executive officer of Maritime Belfast Trust.

"We have also launched 'The People Who Built Titanic Belfast', a free exhibition that gives visitors the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane to find out more about its creation and the lasting impact it has had for Northern Ireland, and indeed the world."

For more information on the exhibition and a what's on at Titanic Belfast, be sure to check out the events and offers section of its website.

