See it at The Photography & Video Show: Rotolight Anova Pro 3

The Anova Pro 3 LED panel is an all-weather constant light system, delivering a class-leading output of over 22,000 lux (at 1m), more than double the output of the previous-generation Anova.

Featuring an IP65 water resistance rating, it has been designed for use in the most challenging of weather conditions, from heavy rain showers to snow.

Color temperature is adjustable from 1,700 to 20,000 kelvin, and a patented Magic Eye optical light sensor has been built right into the front face of the light, which automatically measures and can match any Kelvin or HSI Color – eliminating the need for a light meter and enabling filmmakers to easily balance lights on set.

An all-new Rotolight app enables you to easily switch between lighting modes to adjust color, power, flash settings and much more, with the ability to create custom groups and projects on up to 20 lights simultaneously.

The light also features a suite of CineSFX special effects (including Fire, Lightning, TV, Gunshot, Paparazzi and much more) to add drama to a scene at a moment’s notice. You can customize, save and instantly recall your favorite settings to reduce time.

The Rotolight Anova PRO 3 retails for $3,410 / £2,399 / AU$6,495. See it at The Photography & Video Show on stand K201

