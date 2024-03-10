See it at The Photography & Video Show: Rotolight Anova Pro 3

By Adam Waring
published

Ideal for studio use and the most extreme outdoor conditions, the Anova Pro 3 promises to be a versatile tool for photographers, filmmakers and broadcasters

Rotolight Anova PRO 3
(Image credit: Rotolight)

The Anova Pro 3 LED panel is an all-weather constant light system, delivering a class-leading output of over 22,000 lux (at 1m), more than double the output of the previous-generation Anova. 

Featuring an IP65 water resistance rating, it has been designed for use in the most challenging of weather conditions, from heavy rain showers to snow. 

(Image credit: Rotolight)

Color temperature is adjustable from 1,700 to 20,000 kelvin, and a patented Magic Eye optical light sensor has been built right into the front face of the light, which automatically measures and can match any Kelvin or HSI Color – eliminating the need for a light meter and enabling filmmakers to easily balance lights on set.

An all-new Rotolight app enables you to easily switch between lighting modes to adjust color, power, flash settings and much more, with the ability to create custom groups and projects on up to 20 lights simultaneously.

Rotolight Anova PRO 3

(Image credit: Rotolight)

The light also features a suite of CineSFX special effects (including Fire, Lightning, TV, Gunshot, Paparazzi and much more) to add drama to a scene at a moment’s notice. You can customize, save and instantly recall your favorite settings to reduce time.

The Rotolight Anova PRO 3 retails for $3,410 / £2,399 / AU$6,495. See it at The Photography & Video Show on stand K201

Rotolight Anova PRO 3

(Image credit: Rotolight)
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
Editor

Adam has been the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for almost 12 years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 


Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 


Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

