Save $50 on an Instax Link Wide printer with double pack of film

If you've been waiting for a deal on an Instax printer to give you some of that nostalgia in a portable form, or you're after a convenient way to share your memories with friends and family, then this great deal at B&H saves you $30 on the Instax Link Wide (opens in new tab).

BUT! B&H makes the deal even sweeter, including a FREE double pack of film worth $20 – perfect to give to your nearest and dearest before spending any more of your hard-earned cash on replenishing your instant printer.

SAVE $50 Our favorite instant printer, the Link Wide takes packs of jumbo-sized Instax Wide film to print genuine instant photos directly from your smartphone!

Built to print wide 2.4 x 3.9" images, the Instax Link Wide Printer (review (opens in new tab) here) enables you to capture more of the moment with instant print and share. This printer also features a sleek and compact form factor and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is also a downloadable app that enables you to customize, edit and print photos directly from your phone in JPEG, PNG, HEIF and DNG formats. Editing tools are also available that include cropping, filters, collages and the ability to add text.

The Instax Link Wide is powered using an internal lithium-ion battery that can print up to 100 images when fully charged, meaning this printer is always ready for you to share your memories.

Now with a $50 saving at B&H, the Instax Link Wide (opens in new tab) has never been better value. It's one of the best portable printers (opens in new tab) you can buy (and, for our money, it's our personal favorite!).

