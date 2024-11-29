Santa, Baby, slip this CHEAP Lego camera under the tree (for me)

Affordable photography stocking fillers are hard to come by, but this retro Lego camera is all I want for Christmas

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera, back of box and built retro camera itself on an orange to yellow gradient with a &#039;Hot Deal&#039; roundel
The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera can also be built into a neat little camcorder and retro TV (Image credit: Lego / Digital Camera World)

Now THIS is technically the best Black Friday camera deal because it's so darn cheap! A retro camera, two rolls of film, and a strap, all for the very palatable price of £13.99 from Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t actually work (it's made from Lego, after all). But I don’t think a single photographer would be disappointed to find this charming little set in their stocking or under the tree this Christmas.

And while it's on my Christmas list, heck, at this price, it's already in my Amazon basket – I’m not taking any chances...

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was £17.99 now £13.99 at Amazon

Save £4 This little set is an ideal stocking filler for the photographer in your life (or you). It's roughly lifesize, too, so it'll look great on the shelf next to your real retro cameras. As with every Lego Creator 3-in-1 set, you can use the pieces to build one of three models: the retro camera, a retro TV, and a camcorder.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

