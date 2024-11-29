Santa, Baby, slip this CHEAP Lego camera under the tree (for me)

Now THIS is technically the best Black Friday camera deal because it's so darn cheap! A retro camera, two rolls of film, and a strap, all for the very palatable price of £13.99 from Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t actually work (it's made from Lego, after all). But I don’t think a single photographer would be disappointed to find this charming little set in their stocking or under the tree this Christmas.

And while it's on my Christmas list, heck, at this price, it's already in my Amazon basket – I’m not taking any chances...

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was £17.99 now £13.99 at Amazon Save £4 This little set is an ideal stocking filler for the photographer in your life (or you). It's roughly lifesize, too, so it'll look great on the shelf next to your real retro cameras. As with every Lego Creator 3-in-1 set, you can use the pieces to build one of three models: the retro camera, a retro TV, and a camcorder.

Cheap photography gifts for friends (or yourself) are hard to come by and the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera sure beats yet another mug that looks like a lens... This little Lego set comprises 261 pieces, making it £0.05 per piece at Amazon's Black Friday price of £13.99. And let me tell you as a Lego fan – and somebody who moonlights as a Lego reviewer – that's one heck of a deal!

The retro camera looks like many of the best film cameras – but I'm getting serious Pentax K1000 vibes, in particular. While it doesn't actually work, it does have limited functionality. You can load the film, spin the winder, push the film advance lever, spin the shutter-speed dial, and turn the lens's focus ring. You can even see through the viewfinder. Pretty neat!

And if all that wasn't enough Lego fun for £13.99, as with any Creator 3-in-1 set, you can use the 261 pieces to make one of three builds. The camera itself is the main build, with two secondary builds being a retro TV and camcorder. The retro TV looks like it's making up the numbers, but the camcorder looks almost as cool as the retro camera. And at this price, I might buy two so I can put both on display!

Ultimately, the RRP of £17.99 is a fair deal for a set of this caliber, so I reckon it's a no-brainer on sale.

