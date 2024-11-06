Runway AI brings precise camera controls to videos in impressive industry-leading update

The new feature enables users to move and pan around a video as if it was shot on a gimbal or professional camera on a movie set

An AI-generated animation of a redhaired person standing in a field, with the camera performing zoom, pan, tilt and roll movements
(Image credit: Runway AI)

As artificial intelligence gets cleverer every day, media artificial intelligence company Runway has added a game changing new feature to its Gen-3 Alpha AI image generator, giving content creators more control over their AI videos.

The company announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it's rolling out its powerful Advanced Camera Control on Gen-3 Alpha Turbo.

