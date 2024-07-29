Rumor: Apple to switch to Samsung image sensors for the iPhone 18

According to renowned Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is supposedly set to diversify its supplier of image sensors to be used in future iPhones. Presently Apple relies exclusively on Sony for its sensor supply, but with the upcoming iPhone 18 - expected to launch in the fall of 2026 - it's claimed Apple will use Samsung image sensors, specifically a 48 MP 1/2.6" chip that'll supposedly form the basis of the iPhone 18's ultrawide module.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Though we've become accustomed to the use of Sony sensors in recent iPhones, it's likely the switch to Samsung chips will have little, if any, discernible impact on camera image quality versus an equivalent Sony sensor. The best camera phones rely far more on advanced image processing than physical sensor hardware to determine final image quality, so we'd expect Apple to retain its signature image look for the iPhone 18, regardless of who makes the camera's sensor.

The main benefit for Apple here is of course diversifying its sensor provider. By playing Samsung off against Sony it can potentially reduce production costs, as well as mitigating against potential supply chain issues which could potentially arise if it were dependent on a sole sensor manufacturer.

Story credit: GSM Arena