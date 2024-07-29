Rumor: Apple to switch to Samsung image sensors for the iPhone 18

By
published

Tipster suggests Apple could move away from using exclusively Sony camera sensors in 2026

iphone 18 rumor
(Image credit: Future)

According to renowned Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is supposedly set to diversify its supplier of image sensors to be used in future iPhones. Presently Apple relies exclusively on Sony for its sensor supply, but with the upcoming iPhone 18 - expected to launch in the fall of 2026 - it's claimed Apple will use Samsung image sensors, specifically a 48 MP 1/2.6" chip that'll supposedly form the basis of the iPhone 18's ultrawide module.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

