Rode unveils its first ever over-ear headset, boasting supreme build quality

Rode is a brand synonymous with some of the best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking (opens in new tab). Now the company has released its first ever headset, the NTH-100M. The NTH-100M joins the existing NTH-100s, Rode's debut headphones, and is essentially the same but with an added broadcast-grade headset microphone. Rode is pitching the NTH-100M for use in media, broadcast, podcasting, streaming, gaming, and business applications, such are the high-end specs of the headset.

Custom matched 40mm sound drivers have a 5Hz–35Khz frequency response and 32Ω impedance. Rode states the drivers have been "painstakingly crafted using high-grade components to deliver an extremely accurate frequency response and very low distortion". A unique contoured earcup design is also said to deliver improved clarity and detail, while a layer of high-density memory foam helps improve isolation from external noise. The NTH-100M is said to deliver an open, natural soundstage, making it suitable for a variety of usage applications.

Specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver diameter 40mm Polar Pattern Omnidirectional Frequency Response NTH-100 - 5Hz – 35Khz Row 3 - Cell 0 NTH-Mic - 20Hz - 20kHz Signal-to-Noise Ratio 67dB Equivalent Noise Level (A-Weighted) 27dBA Typical Maximum SPL 106dB SPL RMS (Plug-In Power, 1% THD) 123dB SPL RMS (Plug-In Power, 10% THD) Maximum Output Level 307mV (@ 1kHz, 10% THD into 1KΩ load) Impedance 32Ω Sensitivity 110dB/V Maximum Input Power 1700mW, 1% THD @ 1kHz Ambient Noise Attenuation 20dBA Connection Type Dual TRRS Cable Attachments Dynamic Range 92dB @ max input Weight NTH-100 - 350g, NTH-Mic - 5g Cable Length 2.4m

The NTH-Mic fitted to the NTH-100M incorporates a miniature condenser capsule which Rode says will deliver detailed voice reproduction and has been positioned for "optimal plosive rejection with any head shape". The mic can be detached from the headphones when not in use.

To ensure good comfort over long periods of use, the earcups and headband have soft, breathable alcantara padded cushions, as well as a layer of CoolTech™ gel. This is designed to absorb and dissipate heat, "actively cooling the head and ears to significantly reduce wearing fatigue". Memory foam padding in each earcup, in addition to sealing out external noise, helps ensure a custom fit to any head shape, even including spectacle wearers. Rode's FitLok™ locking system secures the adjustable headband firmly in place for an almost tailored fit.

The NTH-100M has been built to be incredibly rugged, constructed from high-end materials and components, and designed to survive years of daily use. The detachable NTH-Mic features a locking bayonet connector to ensure a strong connection while also being easy to detach if desired. The ear pads and cable are user-replaceable, and the headphones are covered by a lifetime warranty.

The Rode NTH-100M headset is available to pre-order now from Wex (opens in new tab) in the UK, priced at £215. US pricing is $189 and you can pre-order at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab).

