Røde Rodecaster Video is the one console solution for streaming and vlogging

Røde has a long and healthy reputation for creating good quality accessories for filmmakers, with a range of microphones and, more recently, audio tools for podcasting such as the Rodecaster consoles, which have been well received.

Now, they add to that range with the Rodecaster Video, a comprehensively featured production switcher that provides a one-box solution for video switching, audio editing, and more.

The robustly built console houses a massive range of inputs for its size, including 4 HDMI and 2 USB-C ports, wireless mic inputs, Bluetooth, and a pair of Neutrik combo XLR jacks with phantom power.

For monitoring, there are both speaker outputs and a pair of ¼” headphone jacks, while video feeds can be previewed on a separate screen before being sent to final delivery, whether that’s a live stream or stored on external media for further editing later.

The Rode Rodecaster Video has a few very useful tricks, too, enabling users to set up scenes that can be accessed at the touch of a button – including adding chromakeyed footage, overlays, and sound effects. And if pushing a button is too much, you can even set up the console to switch inputs for you based on preset rules, where the user defines the priority of any given feed, which could prove invaluable for indie artists, YouTubers, and the like.

With all of those audio inputs in mind, there’s a suite of tools on offer, from a multi-channel mixer to effects such as EQ, compressor, and enhancers.

For more polished final results, Rode has built-in transitions, meaning adding dips and wipes is intuitive, and you can add these, as well as controling the entire console via its two-inch touchscreen.

For more granular control Rode Central gives access to deeper options when connected to a Mac or PC.

The Rodecaster Video is available to order now for US$1,199 / / £999. It ships with the console, two wireless antennae, and the USB-C power supply.

See our guide to the best video switchers currently on the market, and read our full Rode Rodecaster Video review