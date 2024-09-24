Røde Rodecaster Video is the one console solution for streaming and vlogging

By
published

Known for its excellent microphones, Røde is now launching a fully featured video switcher for bloggers and video streamers

Røde Rodecaster Video console on a desk
(Image credit: Rob Redman)

Røde has a long and healthy reputation for creating good quality accessories for filmmakers, with a range of microphones and, more recently, audio tools for podcasting such as the Rodecaster consoles, which have been well received.

Now, they add to that range with the Rodecaster Video, a comprehensively featured production switcher that provides a one-box solution for video switching, audio editing, and more.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Contributor

Rob is Editor of 3D World and ImagineFX magazines and also works as creative director for his own studio, Pariah Studios, producing 3D animations and VFX for a variety of clients. When not at his desk, he can usually be found painting miniatures.

TOPICS

Related articles