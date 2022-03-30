RØDE launches its first ever set of headphones

This is RØDE’s first-ever set of headphones and complements its wide range of mics, mixers, apps and other audio equipment. Although they’re designed with content creators and video editors in mind, RØDE has also designed them for critical listening, mixing, mastering, music production podcasting, live-streaming, location recording.

The RØDE NTH-100 headphones are over-ear types, offering passive sound isolation and controlled ’spill’ so that nearby microphones don’t pick up what you’re hearing.

RØDE has designed them to combine “exceptional sonic performance” with style, comfort and durability.

The performance comes from custom-matched dynamic drivers which deliver, according to RØDE, “incredibly accurate” frequency response, low distortion and exceptional detail and clarity.

RØDE's background is in audio and content creation, but says its NTH-100 headphones have a broad range of uses. (Image credit: RØDE)

Some of the performance also comes from the design. The earcup and headband are trimmed with Alcantara for superior comfort, but they also include memory foam cushions for noise isolation and low spill, and are filled with CoolTech gel for comfort when they are being worn for long periods.

RØDE says the design eliminates standing modes and frequency resonances and gives the “sound signature” of open-back headphones with the advantages of a closed design.

Practical touches include cable sockets on both earcups and big, clear left/right labelling for those of us who keep putting headphones on the wrong way round! (Image credit: RØDE)

The NTH-100s are practical too, with cable sockets on both left and right earcups so that you can swap the cable left to right to avoid it crossing your body, and there’s a twist-lock mechanism to stop the cables being yanked out.

The earcups themselves have very clear ‘L’ and ‘R’ (left and right labels) which is such a simple but useful feature. They come with a storage pouch, a 3.5mm to 1/4-inch adaptor for pro audio gear and colored ID rings – handy if multiple sets are being used.

The The RØDE NTH-100 headphones are available now, and cost $149/£149/AU$249.

