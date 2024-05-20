RIP: Sigma discontinues the most outrageous lens it's ever made

It weighs nearly 35lb, is the size of bazooka, costs $26k, and the best bit? It's GREEN!

Sigma APO 200-500mm f/2.8 EX DG
(Image credit: Håkan Dahlström, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)

Photography enthusiasts will usually have a handful of dream lenses they drool over. Rare, expensive, often at the extreme ends of focal range - lenses that push boundaries. One such candidate to the camera lens all-time hall of fame is the Sigma APO 200-500mm f/2.8 EX DG.

The name alone doesn't necessarily suggest this will be a particularly noteworthy lens - Canon produces the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM which covers an even greater focal range. But what sets the Sigma apart is it gives you its zoom range at a constant f/2.8, and when you're dealing with focal lengths as long as 500mm with full-frame sensor coverage, maintaining f/2.8 requires some seriously special - and seriously large - lens elements.

