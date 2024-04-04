Ricoh GR users want new cameras, not filters!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

We want more cameras not filters, so why is Ricoh considering making more in-camera filter variants of the GR III and GR IIIx?

Ricoh GR III vs GR IIIx
(Image credit: Hannah Rooke/Digital Camera World)

We have previously reported on the "new" Ricoh GR III HDF and Ricoh GR IIIx HDF and while some members of the team thought it was nice to hear that Ricoh is actually continuing with the GR APS-C compact lineup, I was left scratching my head. Why would Ricoh put the GR on life-support rather than making a new camera which the whole community wants?

While I don't agree with these switchable filters - which are just a normal Ricoh GR III or GR IIIx with a switch in the menu – apparently there could be more on the way. That might be good news to some, but for this photographer, it leaves disappointment.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

