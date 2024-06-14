Reverse robot ruse—REAL photo wins the AI photo award!

By
published

Photographer Miles Astray wins an AI imaging award with a real photo, proving AI hasn't taken over just yet!

A PICTURE OF A FLAMINGO SCRATCHING ITS BELLY BUT ITS HEAD APPEARS TO BE MISSING
'F L A M I N G O N E' (Image credit: Miles Astray)

It wasn't too long ago that we saw Boris Eldagsen's AI image win a traditional photography competition in a statement highlighting the implications of AI, and it has just happened again, however this time, in reverse!

Photographer Miles Astray won both the People's Vote and a jury award in the AI category of The 1839 Awards with a fantastic image of a seemingly headless Flamingo titled 'F L A M I N G O N E'. The plot twist is, that it was a real photograph!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

