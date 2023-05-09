RED teases 'new' Komodo-X camera

While some of you might know RED as being one of the 'Big 5' best cinema cameras on the market, you might have noticed a few leaks and a live stream (opens in new tab) with RED CEO Jarred Land discussing a news RED camera. While this is exciting for filmmakers all over the globe, this new camera is not as 'new' as you think...

Back in March 2022, RED announced the Komodo, a camera that brought the now famous box-style to the global forefront, it was a small, compact camera that had a 6K S35 sensor that was designed to be used as a B-cam or 'crash cam' for Hollywood and the like, but solo filmmakers started using the Komodo as their main cinema cameras due to its compact size.

RED took note of this and is now developing the Komodo X as your main A-cam cinema camera, Jarred Land hinted that the audio would be better suited for a main camera and it should be longer, with height and width staying the same has hinted in his response saying "I love the height and width of the Komodo, it feels great in the hands".

This hints that we might see a longer body for the Komodo X to fit in an additional or more professional audio interface and a slightly larger top LCD screen, which will only be a benefit for those filmmakers using some of the best microphones for video.

There are other speculations about its recoding codecs and add-on modules, but all of this remains special at best for the time being. It is great to see RED being open, or as open as possible about new camera updates, and have confirmed this Komodo X is not a replacement for the Komodo, just another option for filmmakers.

