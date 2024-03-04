Realme 12+ revealed: accessibly-priced camera phone with premium features

By Ben Andrews
published

Solid primary camera specs and a high-end screen give this budget handset real appeal

Realme 12+
(Image credit: Realme)

Realme has announced a new addition to its Realme 12 series: the Realme 12+. Positioned as a lower mid-range handset, it features a 50MP primary rear-facing camera, with a 26mm-equivalent focal length, an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilization. The Sensor itself is a 1/1.953-inch Sony Lytia LYT-600 chip, which is capable of 2x in-sensor zoom and can record 4K 30fps video.

The two other rear-facing cameras include an 8MP, 1/4.0-inch ultrawide module with a 16mm-equivalent focal length, equating to a 112˚ field of view. An obligatory 2MP macro camera makes up the triple-camera array. Selfie camera duties are fulfilled by a 16MP 1/3.0-inch, 24mm-equivalent front-facing camera.

Read more: the best budget camera phones

(Image credit: Realme)

Despite its relatively humble market position, the Realme 12+ gets a large 6.67" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high 2000-nit peak brightness. The screen is also HDR10+ capable and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

At the heart of the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8GB RAM. 128GB and 256GB storage options are available, but neither includes a card slot for storage expansion. Power comes from a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 12+ is expected to go on sale on March 8th, priced at around $300 and available in green or beige colorways.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles