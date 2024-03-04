Realme 12+ revealed: accessibly-priced camera phone with premium features

Realme has announced a new addition to its Realme 12 series: the Realme 12+. Positioned as a lower mid-range handset, it features a 50MP primary rear-facing camera, with a 26mm-equivalent focal length, an f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilization. The Sensor itself is a 1/1.953-inch Sony Lytia LYT-600 chip, which is capable of 2x in-sensor zoom and can record 4K 30fps video.

The two other rear-facing cameras include an 8MP, 1/4.0-inch ultrawide module with a 16mm-equivalent focal length, equating to a 112˚ field of view. An obligatory 2MP macro camera makes up the triple-camera array. Selfie camera duties are fulfilled by a 16MP 1/3.0-inch, 24mm-equivalent front-facing camera.

Read more: the best budget camera phones

(Image credit: Realme)

Despite its relatively humble market position, the Realme 12+ gets a large 6.67" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high 2000-nit peak brightness. The screen is also HDR10+ capable and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

At the heart of the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8GB RAM. 128GB and 256GB storage options are available, but neither includes a card slot for storage expansion. Power comes from a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 12+ is expected to go on sale on March 8th, priced at around $300 and available in green or beige colorways.