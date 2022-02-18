Rankin announced as judge for Oxford photography competition

The world-renowned British photographer, Rankin, has just been announced as the judge for the I love Oxfordshire Winter Photography Competition 2022. He’s shot everyone from Kate Moss to David Bowie, Madonna and even the Queen, and now the infamous photographer will help select his three favorite images in this brand new competition.

This is the first year the I Love Oxfordshire Winter Photography Competition is taking place, but founder Nigel Parkes wants it to be a seasonal competition celebrating the best amateur winder photography from all around Oxford. I love Oxfordshire is a website launched as a reaction to the pandemic and acts as a platform for charities, social enterprises, sustainable businesses and individuals who are able to create free listings and raise awareness of their initiatives.

Entry to the competition is free and open to anyone aged 15 and over. Nigel hopes the contest will provide local amateur photographers with a significant amount of exposure as well as a boost of confidence. Images can be captured on any type of camera including smartphones as Nigel believes “a great photographer needs a great eye, not necessarily a great camera.”

Rankin recently acted as a mentor and host on the BBC TV series Great British Photography Challenge where six amateur photographers took on challenges hoping to be crowned the winner. With Rankin’s name attached to the Oxford competition, both experienced photographers and complete beginners have shown interest, hoping to tell a story and capture a moment in time.

Entry to the competition closes on 28 February 2022 and winners will be announced on 20 March. In order to enter, entrants can email up to three photos to competition@iloveoxf.com .

The first prize winner will receive £100 cash (approx $136 / AU$189) plus £50 ($68 / AU$94) to donate to a charity of their choice, second place will receive a £50 cash price plus a £25 (£34 / AU$47) donation and third place can donate £25 to their chosen charity. Nigel and his wife Dianne wanted to find a way they could support small charities through the competition after losing their son to cancer at the age of 10 and starting the children's cancer charity Joss Searchlight.

To find out more information, view entries or discover small businesses and initiatives in Oxford, head to the I love Oxfordshire website.

