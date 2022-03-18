Queer photographer or videographer? Take part in the 'Queer the Lens' survey

Queer the Lens (QTL) is committed to creating a safe space where the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual plus other identities) community can connect, voice their needs and share resources. In order to ensure that the growing community of photographers, videographers, editors, directors feel supported in the right way, QTL is asking people to fill in a survey so they can better address the needs of the community.

Any LGBTQIA+ person working in either photography or filmmaking is invited to take part in the survey. It’s hoped that by providing more support and encouragement for underrepresented queer photographers and videographers, the industry as a whole will become more inclusive.

• Here are 10 queer photographers to follow on Instagram

This important and proactive platform is co-founded by Jemma Dilag (they/them), a photo editor and creative consultant. They are a Filipino-American fine art photographer based in Philadelphia, USA. They are joined by Amy Scott (she/they), a vegetable farmer turned food and agriculture photographer and the brainchild behind Queer the Lens. Finally, Kate Warren, an advertising lifestyle and editorial photographer who focuses on intimacy, identity and memory make up the trio.

The survey consists of 37 questions that aim to examine things such as discrimination faced by people in the LGBTQIA+ community, how much they earn, what losses they’ve made due to COVID-19 and how physically and emotionally safe they feel at work.

Results of the survey will be shared with industry professionals, organizations and publications in the hope that it will make it a more inclusive space. All answers and data collected will remain private, and those willing to share their email address will be contacted with the results and the next steps.

Responses for the survey will be accepted until 30 April – if you would like to take part, head to the Queer the Lens website.

