President of Magnum Photos says AI is killing photojournalism

Award-winner Cristina de Middel also said that things for women in the photography industry are getting better, but very slowly

Spanish photographer Cristina de Middel whose work features in an exhibition focusing on contemporary African visual artists, including photography, video and audio works at Tate Modern in London
(Image credit: Judith Burrows/Getty Images)

Documentary photographer and president of Magnum photos, Cristina de Middel, has spoken out about the worrying use of AI, fighting sexism in the photography industry, and the threats to photojournalism.

For more than 70 years Magnum has been at the forefront of photography and storytelling, and this year with de Middel at the helm it received this year's Princess of Asturias Award for Concord – one of Spain's most prestigious prizes.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

