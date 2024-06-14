Powerful winning photos of OneShot: Searching for Peace contest announced

Children in Ukraine play in the foreground of a burning oil depot after previous night's Russian drone strike in the Rivne region

The International Photography Awards have just announced the winners of the ‘OneShot: Searching for Peace’ photography contest.

This year the theme explores the search for peace, and the prevalence of conflict through four categories:

Calm in Conflict, Everyday Tranquility, Nature’s Serenity, Peace Through My Eyes.

"In the world today, peace can seem elusive. However, these photographers have managed to capture its essence, revealing its beauty and presence in the serene landscapes of nature, the quiet moments of everyday life, or surprising instances of tranquility amidst conflict," said Hannah Lillethun, IPA’s Program Director.

"Their images speak volumes, offering a sense of hope and reminding us that peace can be discovered and nurtured both within ourselves and in our surroundings. Congratulations to all the winning photographers, and heartfelt thanks to everyone who shared their special images with us, each contributing to this inspiring portrayal of peace."

The grand winner and recipient of the $2,500 cash prize this year is Patryk Jaracz, from Poland, with his powerful image ‘Kids learning how to ride a bicycle in the fields of Ukraine’.

The image shows children learning how to ride a bicycle in the fields of the Rivne region in Ukraine, while an oil depot burns in the background from the previous night's Russian drone attack.

"The stark contrast between war and running children is both cruel and hopeful," wrote jury member Zhai Honggang, Director of SINA Images.

Russian launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and as of 2024, an estimated 14.6 million people in Ukraine have been left needing humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The winners of the other category winners each received a $500 cash prize. Take a look at their winning images below.

Everyday Tranquility: The Lunar Compass by Nicola Ducati

A child stands with reindeer in the stunning vastness of the Yamal in the Siberian peninsula (Image credit: Nicola Ducati)

Calm in Conflict: Peace in Times of War by Mouneb Taim

A man plays the guitar surrounded by children amidst the rubble of a destroyed house in Aleppo, Syria (Image credit: Mouneb Taim)

Peace Through My Eyes: The Gateway #1. Into the Unknown. by Dmitry Ersler

A portrait of the man is standing thoughtfully at the shore, looking at the ocean (Image credit: Dmitry Ersler)

Nature’s Serenity: Hugs by Gigja Einars

An image of a black and a white horse locked in an embrace by their necks (Image credit: Gigja Einars)

