Powerful image on the effect of pollution wins at Siena Creative Photo Awards 2022

A Portuguese photographer has been crowned the winner at the 2022 edition of the Creative Photo Awards, The competition is a subsection of the Siena Awards - an international festival of visual arts run by Art Photo Travel which creates cultural initiatives that aim to spread, promote and enhance art.

André Boto earned the winning title with his image, Siena, The False illusion. It was taken in Montijo, Portugal and shines a light on the devastating effects of pollution. The powerful image was selected from tens of thousands of images submitted by photographers in 128 countries and from 19 different categories including conceptual, abstract, nudes, wedding, still life and experimental.

The Death of Marat (Image credit: Du Yi - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

From 1 October to 20 November, Andre’s work will be on show at the Siena Awards Festival in Tuscan City alongside the winners from all the other categories. The 7-week-long exhibition will also include winning shots from the Siena International Photo Awards and the Drone Photo Awards. Personal photography projects by Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photographer killed while documenting the conflict between Afghan troops and the Taliban will also be on display as well as work from Ami Vitale, Dam Winters and Peter Mather.

Winners from individual categories include Bulgarian photographer Yuliy Vasilev for his image Fish, You Can in the food and Drink Award, Fenqiang (Frank) Liu came top of the Nature and Landscape category with the image, Secret Garden and Australian photographer Jo Howell won the experimental category with an image which depicts evident geometric connotations that enhance the impressive ability of ants in social interactions.

Fish, You Can! (Image credit: Yuliy Vasilev - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

On 1 October there will be an Awards ceremony at Teatro dei Rinnovati

Palazzo Pubblico, Il Campo – Siena with limited tickets available but the exhibition will be open on Fridays from 3 pm - 7 pm and from 10 am - 7 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

To view the complete gallery of winning images (opens in new tab), head to the Creative Photo Awards website or to keep up to date with the Siena Awards and discover a host of new and exciting photographers, make sure to follow @sienaawards (opens in new tab) on Instagram.

Discovering the World (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Aram (Image credit: Alireza Sahebi - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Lines (Image credit: Peter Pfeiffer - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Hug Me (Image credit: Marcos Sanchez - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Le Temp Perdu (Image credit: Horst Kistner - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Tidal Caress (Image credit: Margarete Wendt - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

Secret Garden (Image credit: Fenqiang Liu - Creative Photo Awards 2022)

