PortraitPro 24 ushers in generative AI to fix bad teeth and blurry faces in your photos

The latest version of PortraitPro has AI feature that can subtely remove reflections in glasses

They do say that no-one is perfect, but then everyone wants to be, at least in photos, and PortraitPro 24 aims to get you just that little bit closer, with new generative AI tools for enhancing specific facial features.

The Mouth Inpainting & Teeth Replacer option can refine mouth shapes and textures, fix issues like chapped lips and – remarkably – straighten and enhance your subject's teeth.

Emergency dental work? PortraitPro 24 can give you portrait sitters a new set of teeth (Image credit: Anthropics)

The Glasses Reflection Remover looks especially interesting. If your subject is wearing spectacles, then finding an angle that eliminates reflections can be difficult, so you'll probably be glad of an AI software toll that can do it for you.

The Face Recovery tool looks equally useful, using AI to restore sharp features to blurry faces. This can often be an issue in group shots where it's not possible to get every face in focus at the same time, or people in the background want a photo for themselves.

New Face Recovery feature miraculously sharpens up blurred portraits (Image credit: Anthropics)

There are workflow improvements in PortraitPro 24 too, including a streamlines preset search tool, the ability to share presets and the ability to quickly switch between faces in group shots.

Anthropics, PortraitPro 24's publisher, has also added its most accurate gender and age detectors yet, so that portrait enhancements can be matched to the subject.

Some features are for the Studio Max Edition only, such as the ability to apply multiple presets to try out different looks, and an advanced batch control mode with optimized memory and CPU management.

PortraitPro 24 editions and prices

The PortraitPro Standard Edition is the cheapest and works as a standalone application for JPEG or 24-bit (8-bit) TIFF files. This sells for $59.95 / £49.95 (about AU$92).

If you work with RAW files or 16-bit TIFFs, you'll need the PortraitPro Studio Edition. This also supports color space conversions and a Batch Dialog. This editions costs $89.95 / £79.95 (about AU$138).

The Studio Max Edition is for professionals and those working with large numbers of images, including a Full Batch Mode. This sells for $179.95 / £154.95 (about AU$276). Upgrade prices are available for existing users for all three editions.