Pixii Max is the Leica-friendly camera that's now available to pre-order!

If you've been looking at the best Leica cameras you know how expensive these German-engineered cameras can be. But if you have looked into Leica M-mount cameras you would have come across the name Pixii, this French camera brand brings the rangefinder into the modern world and now its latest full-frame camera the Pixii Max is available to pre-order through authorized retailers.

The Pixii Max digital rangefinder marks the company's first entry into the full-frame market. It features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor housed in the same compact, machined aluminum body as its APS-C predecessor.

With a recently developed 64-bit processor, 128GB of internal storage, and a Leica M-compatible lens mount, the Pixii Max merges state-of-the-art digital imaging with a traditional, analog shooting experience when using the best Leica-M lenses.

The highlight of this new model is the full-frame 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, which, coupled with the 64-bit processor introduced in 2023, delivers sharp, low-noise images with enhanced dynamic range. The 24 x 36mm sensor size matches the standard 35mm film frame, optimizing light capture and maximizing the performance of classic M-mount lenses. Additionally, the Pixii sensor design supports native DNG RAW image production in both color and monochrome – the first of its kind to the market!

As a true rangefinder camera, the Pixii Max offers a manual focus experience. The M-mount lens focus rings operate a lever inside the camera, aligning images from two viewfinder windows into a single, accurately focused image, especially effective at shorter focal lengths and in low-light conditions. Aperture settings must be manually adjusted on the lens itself, maintaining the analog control.

The camera includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration with the Pixii App, enabling remote control, image preview, and transfer of images stored in the internal memory. Additionally, Pixii provides an upgrade path for both software and hardware, allowing users to keep their equipment current with the latest advancements and innovations from the company.

