PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new issue no.190 out now – subscribe & get a free bag!

The new Spring issue no.190 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now. Subscribe now get our latest offer – get some big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro Passport Duo camera bag worth £53*!

Here at PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine we aim to please all Canon EOS camera users, whether you’ve got a trusty ‘old’ EOS DSLR or new EOS R series mirrorless. It’s a fine balancing act, however, every issue we provide Canon techniques and pro insight featuring both EOS R and EOS DSLRs, EF lenses and RF lenses. In fact, the vast majority of our content every month can be enjoyed and followed whatever camera you shoot with!

Inside this issue, seven top Canon professional photographers in their field about shooting long-term with EOS mirrorless, and why they love using their EOS R5 and R3 cameras. Along with inspiring imagery from landscapes to wildlife, ball sports to motorsports, the pros reveal their secret settings they’ve found work best after shooting day in, day out with mirrorless gear.

The best Canon experts

Also inside this packed issue, Canon pro astro photographer Chris Grimmer teaches our Apprentice how shoot at night with expert tips on capturing starry skies to galaxies far away. Plus he proves how you can use either an EOS 6D, 7D or 70D DSLR for great results.

In our Canon Skills section there are some great new photo projects and image-editing guides with free videos to follow. How to shoot, edit and create massive panorama wall prints, fantastic close-ups of flowers all on a budget, and how to use gels for cool portraits.

While in our Super Test, we look at the best-buy lenses for DSLRs from wide-angles to super-telephoto zooms.

Plus get your free Teach Yourself Photoshop eBook, details on how to download inside. Details on how to download inside this issue.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already, CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and for a great subs offer – big savings plus get a FREE camera bag worth £53* This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month. (*Not available overseas or as a digital-only subscription.)

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

To show our commitment to help the environment, UK subscribers now receive their print copies in paper envelopes.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)