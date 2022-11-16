PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new Dec issue no.198 out now – amazing Black Friday 50% off subs offer!

The new December issue no.198 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our early Black Friday 50% discount offer while it lasts!* (opens in new tab)

We're the No.1 Canon magazine and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user from DSLRs to the latest mirrorless, and in every issue we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer and to pick the best-on-test Canon kit!

Learn five great Canon gear setups and photo skills to help you master your favourite genres. From landscapes, wildlife and macro, to motorsports and portrait photography, find out the best Canon EOS camera and Canon lenses to use, plus learn key techniques for better results.

• Black Friday camera deals in the UK: all the early deals and discounts (opens in new tab)

Our lucky PhotoPlus Apprentice gets to spend a day with Canon pro Sean Weekly learning how to take striking shots of stags in Richmond Park, London.

In our Canon Skills section, we have inspiring new photo projects with free videos to follow, including how to merge a landscape scene shot at different focal lengths for a unique look. Also learn to shoot colourful oil bubbles at home, and how to capture stunning sunsets from the right kit to the best photo techniques. Plus there’s new editing tutorials to enhance your images in Photoshop and Affinity Photo.

New Canon camera skills!

Also inside this issue, Canon photographer Premjith Narayanan talks to us about how he’s got up to speed to shoot fast Formula 1 action on the Bahrain circuit.

You share more great Photo Stories with interesting stories, and in Canon School, get your in-depth fix of essential Canon advice, and we answer your technical questions in EOS SOS.

We also test eight of the best home A4 and A3+ photo printers from Canon and Epson, with prices starting at £135.

Plus get your free Teach Yourself Astro Photography ebook, details on how to download inside.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already, CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and for a great Black Friday 50% off subs offer – ends 29 November 09:59 GMT* (opens in new tab) This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month. (*Offer open to new UK and overseas customers only.)

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)