Photographer Kelvin Yuen harnesses the power of nature to win Epson Pano Awards 2024

By
published

The greatest panoramic images showcased as the winners of the 2024 Epson Pano Awards are announced

2024 Epson International Pano Awards
(Image credit: Kelvin Yuen / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards)

The winners of the 2024 Epson International Pano Awards have been announced, and the photographs are as stunning as they are wide.

Often attributed to landscape photography, but not exclusive to it, panoramas capture a wider aspect ratio than the norm, producing an immersive image that draws the viewer in. This year, the Epson Pano Awards showcases the skills needed to capture panoramas and the beauty of nature.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

