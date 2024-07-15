Photograph of the Penguin Galaxy chasing the Egg commemorates second space anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope

By
published

The stunning image is of the two galaxies on their fixed collision path, that will one day become a single entity

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s mid-infrared view of interacting galaxies Arp 142 seems to sing in primary colors. The Egg shows up as a tiny, teal-colored oval, because it is made up of old stars and has lost or used up most of its gas and dust. At right, the Penguin’s star-forming regions are represented in pink and purple, and contain smoke-like material known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
(Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The ongoing relationship between the two galaxies, the Penguin and the Egg, was first set in motion between 25 and 75 million years ago.

The Penguin, individually catalogued as NGC 2936, will continue to guard its Egg, NGC 2937, for the next few hundred million years, before they eventually engulf each other to become a single galaxy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles