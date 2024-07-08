NASA's James Webb Space Telescope photographs incredible celestial fireworks display caused by forming star

In the neck of the hourglass shape, a central protostar, about 100,000 years old, can be seen growing

"L1527, shown in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), is a molecular cloud that harbors a protostar. It resides about 460 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus. The more diffuse blue light and the filamentary structures in the image come from organic compounds known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red at the center of this image is an energized, thick layer of gases and dust that surrounds the protostar. The region in between, which shows up in white, is a mixture of PAHs, ionized gas, and other molecules. This image includes filters representing 7.7 microns light as blue, 12.8 microns light as green, and 18 microns light as red" (Image credit: NASA)

Setting the cosmos ablaze with explosions of color, the James Webb Telescope’s MIRI (Mid–Infrared Instrument) has captured this fiery scene of a very young cosmic object becoming a star. 

In the neck of the hourglass shape, a central protostar, about 100,000 years old, can be seen growing, still surrounded by its parent molecular cloud of gas and dust. 

Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

